Mississippi AG says Roe v. Wade has 'pitted women against their children,' time to return power to the states

Mississippi’s attorney general, who will be defending her state's 15-week abortion ban before the U.S. Supreme Court in the Roe v. Wade challenge this week, urged the high court to overturn the existing precedent that "has pitted women against their children" and return the power to the states.

Mississippi has become the center of national attention as the Supreme Court prepares to consider oral arguments on Dec. 1 surrounding the state's law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, presents the court with the opportunity to overturn the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion nationwide.

SUPREME COURT'S MISSISSIPPI ABORTION CASE IS A PIVOTAL MOMENT FOR ALL WHO VALUE LIFE

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch told Fox News on Tuesday that she hopes the court will recognize that "abortion policy-making should rest with the elected legislators and elected governors to make those decisions on behalf of the people."

"For 50 years, Roe v. Wade has pitted women against their children, woman against woman," Fitch said on "The Story" Tuesday. "And now it’s time to really stop and empower women and support life."

WILL THE SUPREME COURT OVERTURN ROE V. WADE? POSSIBLE OUTCOMES FOR THE UPCOMING ABORTION CASE

The Supreme Court's current makeup – a 6-3 majority of justices appointed by Republicans – has led to speculation that they might overturn Roe, which recognized a right to get an abortion before a fetus is viable, generally about 23 or 24 weeks into pregnancy.

Fitch said she believes the current law has been a "hindrance," arguing that a victory in the controversial case would benefit not only the unborn but women as well.

"In over 50 years, if you stop and reflect…the role of the men and women have [sic] been altered. Women have professional success. It’s easier to balance your professional life and your family life. The culture has changed," Fitch, a single mother of three, told host Martha MacCallum.

"Unfortunately, because of Roe v. Wade, the changes have not been able to be incorporated in our different state laws. So it’s been very much a hindrance," she continued.

Fitch said abortion policies have been "frozen" since 1973.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re definitely making a change in our society…[women have] so many opportunities that weren’t there 50 years ago," she said. "Abortion is not the answer. We should stop selling that false lie that that is the only choice to level the playing field - because it’s not. There’s so many choices and options. It’s time to stop and reflect and have those decisions turned back to our states."

The current abortion laws in the U.S. have become "unworkable," Fitch said.

"They’re unmanageable. and it's not fair to women. It’s time to overturn that – return it back to the states and have the right applicable laws in each state."