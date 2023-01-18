Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mike Pompeo on Biden classified docs: We ought to have a single set of rules for everyone

Pompeo said he has handled classified documents in several different roles on 'Your World'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reflected on the shortcomings of the current system used to track classified documents in his analysis of President Biden's troubles Wednesday on "Your World."

MIKE POMPEO: Classified documents ought to be kept in the place that classified documents are supposed to be kept by everyone, whether you're a listed soldier, whether you're the president of the United States, whether you're working the Department of Energy, wherever it might be, the former CIA director. Keep this stuff where it's supposed to be kept. Second, can we not make this political? Can we hold accountable those who do this wrong?

TRUMP SAYS CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT FOLDERS WERE ‘COOL KEEPSAKE’

I've watched lots of young soldiers be administratively prosecuted for letting information get where it wasn't supposed to be. And yet some of America's most senior leaders seem to think that, "Nope, it's okay." We ought to have a single set of rules for everyone. We ought to enforce those rules. It's pretty simple.

I don't know how these folks decided to take this information, not just information that was classified. Sometimes, you have something and somebody says, "Oh, that statement is classified." But these appear to be documents that were marked as classified. I don't know how those documents get to places that they shouldn't be. And I don't know why the system doesn't track them. We have to do better.