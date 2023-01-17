As Biden documents probe unfolds, Americans weigh in on how well federal officials handle classified material

Federal officials must do a better job tracking and retaining classified documents, Americans in the nation's capital told Fox News as a scandal involving President Biden's handling of government records unfolds.

"The way the federal government keeps their top-secret documents seems kind of loose," a D.C. resident, Edward, told Fox News. "It should be looked at."

"I think the public library does a better job of keeping track of their books," he continued.

Biden's personal attorneys found classified documents improperly stored at the president's old office in the Penn Biden Center, media outlets reported last week — months after the White House became aware. Additional news reports days later revealed that more documents were discovered at the president's personal home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the matter. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday that the search for documents was complete but more classified material was found at Biden's Wilmington home the next day.

"These are confidential documents or high-security documents, and they shouldn't be in someone's home," Sue told Fox News. "Somebody should be looking into it."

Another woman in D.C., Mary, said: "Whatever can be done to secure those documents, absolutely, is extremely important."

The Department of Justice is also investigating former President Donald Trump over classified material the FBI found at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in August.

"If it's going to happen back-to-back with multiple people, then it needs to be looked into so it doesn't happen no more," Chris said.

Emily, a D.C. native, said: "They should make sure they turn all those in before they leave office."

Some were surprised that the chain of custody of these documents was broken.

"I don't know what protocol is in place," Mary said. "There is a very robust system for every single document that's ever produced."

"They review where that document is, who has it, the chain of custody every time it's checked out," she continued.

Another resident, Charles, agreed.

"The federal government has to do a better job," he said.

To watch D.C. residents' entire interviews, click here.