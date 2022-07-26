Mike Pence's former chief of staff details vision for future of the GOP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short shared the former Vice President's vision for the future of the Republican Party on Tuesday's "Special Report."

MARC SHORT: Now it's important for us to look forward about the issues that are plaguing the American people today, such as record gas prices, high inflation, what's happening at the border. And that's where our focus should be.

I think that Vice President Pence has been very consistent and every campaign to say we need to have a vision when we don't have a vision that people perish is what he often cites in a biblical passage. And you can go back to his record when he was House Conference Chair in 2010. I think a lot of Republicans thought we were going to win that election, but Mike was the one saying we need to lay out a vision we're going to do. He did it when he ran for governor and he was very vocal in the campaign in 2016 with President Trump to say we need to lay out our vision on border security, on trade, on judges. And so I think this is very consistent. Where he's been is elections are about the future. And the American people want to know, what are you going to do to lower gas prices? What are you going to do to fight inflation? What are you going to do to secure our border?

