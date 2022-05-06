They're wanting to use violence to get their way, and that's shameful: GOP senator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, discussed how liberals are threatening to de-legitimize, degrade and isolate members of the Supreme Court who would even consider aligning themselves with Justice Alito's draft opinion on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday.

SEN. MIKE LEE: They're quite worried and they have every reason to be quite worried. Look, in this day and age and in particular, there is never a good, legitimate reason to go and protest at the home of a public official. This is a place where they sleep. This is a place where if they've got children at home, where they're raising children. It's an implicit threat of physical violence. And that has no place in our system of government, certainly no place in our judicial system. And yet that's what they're wanting to do. And remember why they're doing this. They're doing this to de-legitimize, degrade and isolate those members of the Supreme Court who may be considering joining the masterfully written and eminently correct opinion of Justice Alito in the Dobbs case. This is simply unacceptable. Look, they made a constitutional doctrine out of whole cloth, one that doesn't exist. They're mad now because the Supreme Court is finally recognizing that it doesn't exist and they're wanting to use violence to get their way. That's shameful.

