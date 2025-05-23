Expand / Collapse search
Michelle Obama imagines hypothetical prospect of being single, staying at Airbnb CEO's house, during podcast

Former first lady discusses Chesky's home listing on Airbnb and notes being 'invested' in his love life

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Michelle Obama makes ‘single’ joke about marriage on podcast Video

Michelle Obama makes ‘single’ joke about marriage on podcast

The ‘Outnumbered’ panelists react to former first lady Michelle Obama’s recent comments about her marriage and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky during a podcast.

Former first lady Michelle Obama raised some eyebrows on her podcast when she marveled at the prospect of being a single woman with the opportunity to stay at the house of Airbnb’s co-founder and CEO, Brian Chesky.

Chesky has opened his own home as an Airbnb, writing, "Starting today, my home is now on Airbnb (yes, this is my actual home and I’ll be there when guests are here)." He noted in the following thread that his house features amenities such as freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, a friendly golden retriever, and freshly brewed coffee. He also noted, "We will work out together and train until total muscle failure (after we’ve eaten lots of cookies)."

The offering is wildly popular, Chesky has noted, saying, "I had some weekends available in January, February and March, but they booked out even before I posted this. I’ll keep opening more weekends throughout the year."

Michelle Obama speaks

Michelle Obama speaks to the CEO and co-founder of Airbnb.

MICHELLE OBAMA SLAMS DIVORCE RUMORS DURING PODCAST INTERVIEW

The former first lady hosted Chesky on her "IMO" podcast, noting to her brother and co-host Craig Robinson that she and former President Barack Obama regard the CEO as a close friend, "If I had a son, I would want my son to be Brian."

As Michelle Obama greeted Chesky on Wednesday's episode, she expressed her excitement. 

"I usually don't get to talk to you in an interview format, so let's pretend like it's just us at dinner somewhere with me, poking you and prodding you on how life is," she said.

The conversation addressed Chesky’s routine for hosting guests, where he explained how he would prepare dinner for them on the first night of their stay. When he mentioned his much-touted cookies, Mrs. Obama asked why she had not had them yet. Chesky answered that she would need to book a stay at his Airbnb to try them herself. 

The Airbnb CEO went on to note that his guests have all been great so far, but noted one went to great lengths to have an opportunity to stay with him.

"I have to say, Brian, if I'm a single girl out there, and I find out that Brian Chesky is single, and I can, like, stay in his house, have you ever -"

"Here she goes," Robinson said. "Right to the relationship. Brian, you don't have to feel pressure."

Michelle Obama and her brother host a podcast

Michelle Obama and her co-host Craig Robinson interview Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky.

"We’ve never talked about this," the former first lady said.

"He just got here!" Robinson replied.

Chesky noted, "Her and her husband have tried to set me up before."

"I'm very invested in Brian’s love life," Mrs. Obama agreed.

When asked by Robinson about Barack Obama’s efforts to help with matchmaking for Chesky, the CEO was slightly coy. He said that it "remains to be seen" whether the former president is good at making love connections.

However, Chesky claimed Barack Obama is "definitely very invested, and he’s provided a lot of relationship advice to me, actually."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.