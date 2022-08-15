Merrick Garland has 'failed to act' as attorney general, his status at DOJ is 'shrinking': Jonathan Turley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley roasted Merrick Garland for repeatedly failing to act on political controversies as the United States attorney general, telling "America Reports" Monday he has been "absent without leave" at the Justice Department.

JONATHAN TURLEY: When Merrick Garland was nominated, many of us thought he was an excellent choice. He had impeccable ethics and a reputation and integrity. He also had a judicial temperament which may not be serving him well in this position. Every time he's faced these political controversies, he's really failed to act, that's the reason I refer to his stature shrinking at the Justice Department. We'd all hoped that he could be that moderating force. And he hasn't been that. Every opportunity he's had just to recognize the concerns of millions of citizens, he's really been absent without leave.

MERRICK GARLAND'S CASE AGAINST TRUMP IS DANGEROUSLY PROBLEMATIC

This is a good example at Mar-a-Lago. Many of us are saying we have to see the affidavit before we decide this raid was abusive or not. We have to see what was the basis they gave the court. But he has refused to release that affidavit. But on top of that, the Trump team asked for attorney-client material to be returned or for a special master to be appointed to sort through this material to protect privilege material. That seemed to me a reasonable request and something that the attorney general could say, "Alright, this will assure people that this wasn't a pretext, that we weren't after other material." But once again, he refused. And this is a record that has repeated itself over and over again over the last two years.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: