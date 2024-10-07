Kamala Harris campaign frustrated by recent Biden media appearances, says CNN reporter

CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere said Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is frustrated by President Biden's recent media appearances and reportedly wish the president would stay away on his next foreign trip for longer.

"Joe Biden does keep popping up," Dovere told CNN host Kasie Hunt, referencing recent exchanges with reporters, specifically after former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Harris and when he made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room on Friday.

"On Friday, when Joe Biden felt like he had had a good week at the White House and wanted to go to the briefing room to talk about it, they did not coordinate that with the Harris campaign. The Harris campaign found out about that a couple of minutes before he showed up. He showed up right after Kamala Harris went onstage in Detroit. I can tell you that a lot of people on the Harris campaign did not find that helpful," Dovere said.

"Biden in the next couple of days is heading to Angola and Germany. It's not like a really pressing foreign trip. A lot of people in the Harris campaign wish that he would maybe go away for longer at this point," he added.

He said that Harris was in a tricky situation as the incumbent vice president.

"Harris has to embody and embrace that change and speak to that change, while also being a quasi incumbent and having Donald Trump and JD Vance attack her as if she has been the one signing the executive orders," he said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Dovere reported on Sunday that Biden's closest advisers, citing people who have spoken with them in recent days, still believe the president "would be in the same spot or better right now had he stayed in the race."

A veteran Democratic consultant laughed when CNN mentioned the advisers' feelings and told the outlet, "that's literally insane."

During Biden's surprise press appearance on Friday, he made a point to emphasize that he and Harris are in constant contact.

"We're singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws that are being employed," Biden told reporters.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.