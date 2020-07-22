Meghan McCain blasts Ted Yoho's 'reductive and sexist' alleged insult toward AOC

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain had some strong words for Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., after he and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had a tense confrontation at the Capitol this week.

Yoho allegedly called Ocasio-Cortez a "f------ b----" over comments she made about poverty contributing to recent crime in New York. His office claims he merely said "bulls---."

"I hate -- I hate this, and Congressman Yoho is one of the least impressive congresspeople of my generation," McCain said on Wednesday.

"I can’t think of one notable thing he’s done in his tenure, and I think the idea that you’re going to be going around calling women blank, which again, we can’t say on TV, because you disagree with them or you have a political difference is not only reductive and sexist, but I think a lot of the men that are not only in Congress but in all factions of society, if you are mentally and emotionally incapable of working with strong women, you shouldn’t work with them," she continued.

McCain added that Yoho "should resign."

"If he has such a huge problem, I mean, he’s not running for reelection so he's going to be out sooner or later, but I just thought the whole thing was disgusting. I think we, all strong women -- as every woman knows on this show -- we’re called this all the time. If you have an opinion or you're strong, you’re this word. And I’m sick of it. I am so sick of it and I disagree with AOC on almost everything, but she deserves everyone’s respect and certainly the respect of her colleagues in Congress."

According to The Hill, a reporter overheard the alleged remark as Yoho and Ocasio-Cortez crossed paths Tuesday on a staircase. On Wedneday, Yoho apologized for his behavior but denied the phrasing attributed to him.

"The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues. And if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding," he said.

He added that he was "passionate about those affected by poverty" because of he and his wife's own background and that he couldn't apologize for his passion.

Ocasio-Cortez was unsatisfied, tweeting that Yoho had refused to take responsibility.

"I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology [sic], and what they should learn to accept. Yoho is refusing responsibility," she said.

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.