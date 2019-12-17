Meghan McCain takes heat after blasting liberal media in fiery tweets, responds with ‘Game of Thrones’ GIF

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain took heat on social media Monday for responding to an on-air spat with colleague Whoopi Goldberg by blasting liberal media -- but the conservative pundit doesn't seem to mind.

During a panel discussion about the potential impeachment of President Trump, a noticeably agitated Goldberg shouted, “Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now.”

McCain obliged and stayed mostly silent for the remainder of the show but took to Twitter immediately afterward.

"Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors," McCain began. "I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them."

She then shared the latest polling on impeachment, showing that the majority of Americans opposed the ousting of President Trump, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, telling her followers that "pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it's politically inconvenient."

"Pretending half the country doesn't exist won't make them disappear," McCain continued. "The culture war is real, and Americans who aren't part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented."

McCain’s messages were met with backlash from her critics:

McCain responded on Tuesday morning with a “Game of Thrones” GIF, noting that she won’t be quiet despite what liberal critics demand.

It all started when the daytime panel was in the midst of a segment about the potential impeachment of Trump when McCain repeatedly clashed with her "View" co-hosts. At one point, Goldberg tried to move the conversation along but McCain attempted to continue making her point.

"Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now," Goldberg demanded.

"No problem," McCain shot back. "I won't talk for the rest of this show. No problem."

Goldberg responded, "I'm OK with that."

Goldberg told McCain she was "talking over" fellow co-hosts, then abruptly cut to a commercial break.

