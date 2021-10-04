Meghan McCain: Democrat progressives have become 'toxically intolerant' after Sinema encounter

Meghan McCain has some words to Democrats over the recent treatment of Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

On Sunday, left-wing activists confronted Sinema in a classroom at Arizona State University in Phoenix and proceeded to film and follow her walking into a public bathroom. Despite filming someone in a bathroom without their consent is illegal in Arizona, protestors were insistent in hassling Sinema to supporting President Biden’s "Build Back Better" plan, which progressives are pushing to include amnesty for illegal immigrants.

This followed backlash from both media pundits and Democrat politicians criticizing Sinema for putting the spending bill in jeopardy.

McCain, whose father John McCain previously served as an Arizona senator, wrote on Daily Mail about how this shows how "toxically intolerant" Democrats have become.

LEFT-LEANING NEWS OUTLETS JUSTIFY PROTESTORS HARASSINF KYRSTEN SINEMA IN A PUBLIC BATHROOM

McCain explained that while former President Trump was "awful, taxing, emotional and chaotic," liberals have now become "a mirror version of Trump and Trumpism-the inverse of his mania and toxic divisiveness."

"How disgusting have student protestors become not to see that harassing a woman entering a private space is inhumane, moronic and cruel - not to mention, a felony, under Arizona law. The other thing I thought of was Congresswoman Maxine Watters infamously encouraging Democrats during the Trump years to harass Trump administration officials in public," McCain wrote.

This was in reference to Rep. Maxine Watters, D-Calif., 2018 remark, "Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

That, McCain noted, highlighted a "new shift that we have not come back from" in political rhetoric.

"The Left does not get to complain about Donald Trump's character and personality when they sit and remain silent about the intensely growing harassment against people who break rank from the beliefs of progressive left in the country," McCain wrote.

She ended by voicing her own support for Sinema fighting back against intimidation by maintaining her opposition in the face of protests.

"Why do I believe she is doing what she is doing right now in regards to the infrastructure and reconciliation bill? Because she believes it. She is not doing this for personal political gain. I believe she believes what she is fighting for and she doesn't think Biden's drunken spending spree is good for the country," she wrote

Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., faced outrage from fellow Democrats and progressives over their refusal to approve Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan. Their opposition threatened to prevent Democrats from obtaining enough votes to pass.