Meghan McCain goes off on Democrats who won't call for Cuomo's resignation: 'Very dangerous road'

Conservative "The View" co-host Meghan McCain railed against Democrats still defending New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., remaining in office, saying the party of supposedly believing women should have no tolerance for his alleged conduct.

Cuomo has been accused of various acts of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching by seven women.

"It's a very weird message to go from 'believe all women,' one accusation is enough to be put in jail and to lose your job, to oh, if his politics are in the right way, you can grope whoever you want, because gun control is more important," she said. "That is a very murky, nebulous, ugly, hypocritical message for Democrats to be putting out."

"That's a very dangerous road for Democrats to go down," she added. "I have always been a due process person. I took a lot of heat during the Brett Kavanaugh [hearings] for saying I believe in due process ... I also believe women should be heard."

President Biden, who referred to Kavanaugh's Supreme Court fight as a "job interview" said he wants to see the outcome of the investigation before determining if Cuomo should resign. Cuomo has lost some prominent allies, however, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have called on him to step down. Dozens of state lawmakers have also called on him to resign or face impeachment.

Cuomo is also under fire for allegedly covering up nursing home deaths from federal investigators in the state, following his directive last year for nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients.

"I thought that scandal should have put him out. ... They're all bad, and it is long time for him to have stepped down," McCain said.

If that wasn't enough, according to The Washington Post, state "vaccine czar" Larry Schwartz is facing investigation calls over a report that he called county executives to gauge their support for Cuomo during his mounting crises.

Liberal co-host Joy Behar gave a mixed response to the situation, saying Cuomo would "have trouble governing" under the circumstances while fretting that a Republican could become governor down the line. New York is a heavily blue state, and Cuomo would be succeeded by Democratic Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul if he stepped down before his term ended.

Behar praised his liberal policy stances on issues like gun control and minimum wage, but she said a Republican would undo his achievements and perhaps pardon former President Donald Trump, who she claimed would be "indicted" there. Fellow liberal co-host Sara Haines agreed, saying Cuomo had done great things for the state but also made "mistakes."

Liberal co-host Sunny Hostin was annoyed that there wasn't more discussion of Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., in Florida, who she referred to as "Governor DeathSantis," although Florida's handling of the pandemic has resulted in fewer deaths and better employment and in-school learning rates than similarly sized New York.

DeSantis has also not been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment or been accused of cooking nursing home data to hide deaths from the federal government.

"People are dying all over the country, yet we're asking just Governor Cuomo to step down, and we're questioning his governance and questioning whether or not he can govern, and it seems to me that the same rules should apply across the board," she said.

Hostin is ABC's chief legal correspondent, in addition to her duties on "The View."