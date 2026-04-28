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Fox News Wine Shop launches sweepstakes for an all-expenses-paid trip to Napa Valley for America250

Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor of historic Buena Vista winery, will host the winner at his vineyards

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Fox News Wine Shop is celebrating America250 with an all-expenses paid trip to Napa Valley for a lucky fan, in partnership with wine entrepreneur Jean-Charles Boisset.

The sweepstakes will run starting April 28 and end on May 15. Fans can enter via the Fox News Wine Shop's All-American wine quiz.

The trip includes a hosted experience at Boisset's vineyards, round-trip transportation, dinner vouchers and other curated winery visits.

The sweepstakes winners will stay at a luxury hotel on Boisset's property from September 24-27.

Fox News Wine Shop giveaway

Fox News Wine Shop is partnering with wine entrepreneur Jean-Charles Boisset to give away a luxury Napa Valley experience to one lucky fan. (Fox News)

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The winner and his or her guest must be both 21 years of age or older. The Napa Valley experience will also be filmed for a Fox Nation special.

Boisset is a French-born, Napa Valley–based wine entrepreneur and proprietor of the Boisset Collection, an international family-owned wine company founded by his parents in Burgundy, France. Raised in a winemaking family, Boisset grew up immersed in the traditions of French viticulture before bringing that heritage to the United States and expanding the family business into one of the world’s most dynamic wine portfolios.

Now a proud champion of American entrepreneurship, he has revitalized historic wineries including Buena Vista — California’s first premium winery — blending Old World craftsmanship with bold American innovation. His journey reflects a true transatlantic success story rooted in family tradition, vision, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

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A special commemorative 250th anniversary American flag flies in Lakeland, Fla., on March 12, 2026. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

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There will also be runner-up prizes for two fans. In the spirit of America250, runners-up will win a $250 gift card to FoxNewsWineShop.com.

Every entrant will receive $35 off a $100 purchase at Fox News Wine Shop.

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A winegrower examines a glass of Moselle Riesling inside the Selbach wine shop in Zeltingen-Rachtig

A glass of wine held by a man on July 30, 2025. (Harald Tittel/DPA)

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Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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