Biden breaks his silence on Cuomo sexual harassment scandal, declines to call for his resignation

President Joe Biden broke his silence on Governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal on Sunday – but fell short of calling on the embattled New York Democrat to resign.

The president and longtime Cuomo acquaintance finally addressed the scandal in an unscheduled question-answer session from the White House South Lawn after both U.S. Democratic senators from New York -- Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand – joined the growing chorus of lawmakers who called on Cuomo to resign following the seventh allegation of some form of sexual harassment or inappropriate touching against the governor.

When asked whether he thought Cuomo should resign from his position, Biden responded plainly, "I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us."

