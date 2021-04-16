McEnany: Liberal media ran with 'heinous' allegations on Russian bounties to hurt Trump

Former White House Press Secretary and co-host of 'Outnumbered' Kayleigh McEnany blasted reporters for putting forth a false narrative last year, after U.S. intelligence agencies began to backtrack on reports of Russian bounties being placed on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. McEnany said she cautioned reporters at the time that the intelligence was in question, but most of the mainstream media "ran with" the story anyway.

US INTEL BACKPEDALS ON RUSSIAN BOUNTY STORY THAT TRUMP CALLED A 'HOAX'

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I was asked dozens and dozens of questions about the Russia bounties. I cautioned reporters on the first of the story came out and said 'look, do not be so quick to buy this New York Times story, this information is unverified, there are dissenting opinions in the intelligence community, do not run with this narrative, it’s just simply not true and not the case.'

But not only did they run with it, it is remarkable if you take a walk through memory lane at 'The New York Times' convincing military families who had their loved ones killed in action that in fact, Russia bounties were probably to blame, and not only that, but their Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump simply didn’t care.

...

It was a heinous allegation; they ran with it. CNN dropped the word "alleged" from their reporting, 'The Washington Post' said they had verified the reporting and then went on to give President Trump Four Pinocchios over it. It was amazing. It was a story that, a narrative that set in in the summer and one that took hold and was so heinous at the heart of it, that the Commander-in-Chief would not care about the United States military men and women in the line of battle. It was egregious and I’m glad that this day of accounting has come.

