McEnany on 'Outnumbered': High gas prices are part of Biden admin's 'grand design' for America

Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany said the Biden administration refuses to acknowledge the harm of high gas prices because their end goal is to force Americans to turn to clean energy vehicles. On "Outnumbered" Tuesday, McEnany warned that pricing Americans out of the market is part of the administration's "grand design."

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: They do have a strategy. That strategy is making sure you can't afford gas, so you can't afford your car, you can't afford your vehicle, and you have to buy a clean energy source. … The real truth is they look at you as if you are in a green energy ghoul experiment where we all are just little pawns that they can move around. Don't just listen to Biden. His interior secretary, Deb Haaland, was asked before Congress, ‘Are energy price is too high?’ And she refused to say yes. …

But guess who was honest with us? Secretary Jennifer Granholm when she was asked, ‘What should we do about clean energy?’ Her direct quote was this: ‘Accelerate the move to clean energy because it will make us independent.’ That is the grand design.

