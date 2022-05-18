Expand / Collapse search
Whoopi Goldberg: 'Gas prices aren't bad because of anything Biden did,’ baby formula shortage ‘not on him’

The national gas price average hit $4.567 per gallon on Wednesday

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Whoopi Goldberg: 'Gas prices aren't bad because of anything Biden did' Video

Whoopi Goldberg: 'Gas prices aren't bad because of anything Biden did'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said during Wednesday's episode that high gas prices were not because of anything President Biden did and that it was just something he was going to have to "absorb."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said during Wednesday's episode of "The View" that gas prices were not bad "because of anything [President] Biden did," adding that "it's just what he's going to absorb."

During a discussion about the primary elections happening across the U.S., guest host and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham interjected and said that the country's "not doing well" and the president "does need to get some stuff in order" ahead of the midterms. 

GAS PRICES REACH NEW RECORD HIGH, SHOOT UP 4 CENTS OVERNIGHT

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"We have got high gas prices, we do have inflation," Grisham said, adding that farmers can't afford fertilizer or fuel in the Midwest. 

"People really are suffering at the grocery store. There are a lot of things going on and I think that could affect the polls, I do," Grisham said. 

Goldberg chimed in and said that "everybody is suffering," adding that blame should be placed where it belongs. 

BIDEN THE BLAMER: WHITE HOUSE PINS INFLATION, HIGH GAS PRICES ON PUTIN, CORPORATE GREED, COVID-19 AND MORE

Goldberg said, "Gas prices aren't bad because of anything Biden did, it's just what he's going to absorb." 

Sunny Hostin added, "There is also a war going on in Ukraine." The price of gas had been on the rise prior to the war in Ukraine. 

Goldberg also said that the baby formula crisis "was not on him [Biden]." 

"Nobody ever says, you know, here's the cause of this, and here's how we have to fight this," she said. 

"He doesn't do everything I want him to do, he does a lot of stuff I'm very happy with, but he doesn't do everything," Goldberg noted, adding that she was going to "give everybody their due, when they do do something that they're supposed to do."

A U.S. postal worker puts his seatbelt on after filing up his vehicle at a gas station in Garden Grove, California, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake 

Grisham said that Goldberg proved her point, and that people don't understand what's going on, and that was going to effect the polls. 

Goldberg argued that it wouldn't affect the polls "if we tell [people] what's going on." 

The national gas price average hit $4.567 per gallon on Wednesday, reaching a new record high. The average price of increased by four cents overnight. According to AAA's analysis, nearly every state has seen the price of gas increase to over $4 per gallon. 

Biden recently canceled a 1-million-plus acre oil and gas lease in Alaska on May 11 claiming it was "due to lack of industry interest."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.