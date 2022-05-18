Whoopi Goldberg: 'Gas prices aren't bad because of anything Biden did,’ baby formula shortage ‘not on him’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said during Wednesday's episode of "The View" that gas prices were not bad "because of anything [President] Biden did," adding that "it's just what he's going to absorb."

During a discussion about the primary elections happening across the U.S., guest host and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham interjected and said that the country's "not doing well" and the president "does need to get some stuff in order" ahead of the midterms.

"We have got high gas prices, we do have inflation," Grisham said, adding that farmers can't afford fertilizer or fuel in the Midwest.

"People really are suffering at the grocery store. There are a lot of things going on and I think that could affect the polls, I do," Grisham said.

Goldberg chimed in and said that "everybody is suffering," adding that blame should be placed where it belongs.

Goldberg said, "Gas prices aren't bad because of anything Biden did, it's just what he's going to absorb."

Sunny Hostin added, "There is also a war going on in Ukraine." The price of gas had been on the rise prior to the war in Ukraine.

Goldberg also said that the baby formula crisis "was not on him [Biden]."

"Nobody ever says, you know, here's the cause of this, and here's how we have to fight this," she said.

"He doesn't do everything I want him to do, he does a lot of stuff I'm very happy with, but he doesn't do everything," Goldberg noted, adding that she was going to "give everybody their due, when they do do something that they're supposed to do."

Grisham said that Goldberg proved her point, and that people don't understand what's going on, and that was going to effect the polls.

Goldberg argued that it wouldn't affect the polls "if we tell [people] what's going on."

The national gas price average hit $4.567 per gallon on Wednesday, reaching a new record high. The average price of increased by four cents overnight. According to AAA's analysis, nearly every state has seen the price of gas increase to over $4 per gallon.

Biden recently canceled a 1-million-plus acre oil and gas lease in Alaska on May 11 claiming it was "due to lack of industry interest."