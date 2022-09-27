Mayra Flores calls on Biden, Harris to go to Texas border, witness 'humanitarian crisis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, slammed President Biden on ‘The Faulkner Focus’ for his failure to act on the "humanitarian crisis" occurring along the southern border. Flores joined a special hour devoted to the border crisis after host Harris Faulkner traveled to Texas to witness the migrant surge firsthand.

MAYRA FLORES: We're sick and tired of this administration acting like this humanitarian crisis is not happening. And we're really frustrated because this isn't just a South Texas problem. We need our sanctuary cities to step up and help us with the influx of immigrants crossing illegally into our country. We have thousands of people coming in every single day. We have women and children that have been through abuse, that have been through rape as well, in this dangerous journey that the Biden administration continues to encourage. And this must stop. We're asking the Biden administration to come to South Texas, to come and see what his policies have done to us in South Texas and what it's doing to our country as well. Because it's not just the influx of people coming in, it's also fentanyl coming into our country, killing our youth, the future of this country.

