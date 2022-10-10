Expand / Collapse search
Marsha Blackburn blasts Biden's nuclear 'Armageddon' warning: World leaders see a 'very weak' president

Senator tells 'America Reports' China, Russia will push forward with threats

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined "America Reports" Monday to discuss President Biden's nuclear Armageddon warning, arguing that America's adversaries view the president as "very weak" and will ramp up their threats, 

BIDEN INVOKES POSSIBILITY OF 'ARMAGEDDON' IN DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISER SPEECH

MARTHA BLACKBURN: What our enemies and adversaries are doing is looking at a very weak Joe Biden, and they're saying this is how we punch that weak button on him is to keep pushing forward with threats. And you're seeing them really listen to everything that he says and does. And to go to a fundraiser to say that he thinks we're facing a nuclear Armageddon. It is inappropriate. It is impulsive. It's irresponsible. And if he's going to make that type of assessment, then you deliver the news from the Oval Office in a formal address to the people of the country, not in an offhanded remark at a fundraiser.

