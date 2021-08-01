Mark Levin: I have a plan to liberate your children from Marxists

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin detailed a "plan" for parents to stand up against the institutions "that are undermining our country and destroying the minds of our children" in his opening monologue Sunday.



"Parents are starting to show up in numbers at school board meetings, but they're abused at these school board meetings, the entrenched unions, the entrenched educational bureaucracy and administrators, the school board members, this cabal, they have no intention of doing what we demand," he began. "We spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year for these institutions. They call it public education. Yet we have no say on anything that takes place. We don't even have transparency. While that's got an end. And I got a plan," he said.

NYC MATH TEACHER RECALLED BEING ‘BARRED FROM SCHOOL BUILDING’ AFTER DECRYING SCHOOL'S ‘INDOCTRINATION’

"It's not just for parents. It's for those of us who care about this country," Levin went on. "It's about taxpayers. It's about grandparents. It's about all of us, whether you have children or not."

The first step, he said, is to "adopt some of the strategies of the left."

"In some respects, they have the Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement. That is an anti-Semitic movement intended to destroy the state of Israel. Well, we don't intend

do that hardly," he said, " but we can use Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against institutions that are undermining our country and destroying the minds of our children," he explained.

"This BDS movement, we can apply it against school systems. More importantly, we can apply it against the National Education Association, the American Federation of Teachers and their state and local affiliates."

Next, Levin said, parents must "get tactical" and become "more litigious" to combat the dangerous ideologies overtaking their children's schools.

"It's time for us to get tactical in what we do," he said. "How are these budgets decided? These school board meetings, they have these executive sessions. Why are they having executive sessions? What's discussed in the executive sessions? And ladies and gentlemen, lawsuits can be brought. Obviously, they're expensive, but they're legal groups throughout the country… Your children are not supposed to be subjected to a hostile educational environment that preaches that indoctrinates about racial stereotypes.

"There's some of these suits going on now. They ought to be all across the country. We need to become litigious just like they are," he urged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Levin also encouraged parents to file complaints with the Internal Revenue Service against the National Education Association and its state affiliates.

"You can do this…" he said. " You don't have to be a lawyer to do this. But again, there are legal groups who will help you.

"You have enormous tools at your fingertips, enormous tools," he went on. "Think outside the box….whether you like it or not, we're pushing this Marxist agenda, whether you like it or not.

"It is time to liberate our school systems. It is time to prevent them from being the playthings of these Marxist movements in the Democrat Party," he concluded. "It's time that we start subsidizing these movements and the Democrat Party."