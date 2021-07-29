Math teacher recalls being 'barred from school building' after decrying NYC school's 'indoctrination'

A math teacher who was fired and "barred" from an elite New York City school after exposing its alleged "indoctrination" earlier this year told Tucker Carlson on Thursday that he could not sit by and watch students be "seduced away from their personal identity."

"I got in trouble because in a racially segregated Zoom meeting, I questioned the facilitator’s assertion that values like objectivity and individualism were characteristics of white supremacy," Paul Rossey explained. "I wanted to model for my students who have doubts they could not voice that it’s okay to question these beliefs and ideas misrepresented as knowledge."

Rossi later penned an op-ed denouncing Grace Church School's (GCS) for racial teachings that negatively impacted students.

At first, Rossi's classes were transferred to remote learning. Then reassigned. Eventually, he was "barred from the building," the teacher told Carlson.

In his essay, Rossi says his school, "like so many others, induces students via shame and sophistry to identify primarily with their race before their individual identities are fully formed.

"Students are pressured to conform their opinions to those broadly associated with their race and gender and to minimize or dismiss individual experiences that don’t match those assumptions," he wrote.

Rossi told Carlson that young students are being "seduced away from their personal identity and interest and goals and dreams into a group identity based around race and gender."

"That kind of collectivist mindset, once that is established by a third or fourth-grade [through] certain exercises, they can run on that sort of operating system," he said.

"I don’t understand. I am a math teacher. There is no math without objectivity," he went on. "We have Black and Brown students struggling with math around the country. How does it help them succeed to tie objectivity to what is an ultimate evil? It won’t help anyone, [not] White students either. I don’t see the benefits of that," Rossi said.

Rossi's former school made headlines in April after audio surfaced of the head of school admitting that equity lessons were demonizing White people.

The audio featured the head of school George Davison listening to and apparently agreeing with complaints from Rossi.

"The partial recordings of George Davison, our Head of School, have caused hurt and confusion within our community, and he takes responsibility for any mistaken impression his comments have created," reads a message from the school. "These were excerpts of a larger conversation with a disgruntled member of the faculty with whom George has deep disagreements — but with whom he was nonetheless trying to find common ground in an attempt to reason together."