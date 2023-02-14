Marjorie Taylor Greene: Green New Deal activists don't care about infrastructure

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for authorities to address America's infrastructure problems on ‘Hannity.’

OHIO RESIDENTS FEAR TRAIN DERAILMENT POISONED AIR, GROUND, REPORT ANIMALS DYING

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: The real problem is Pete Buttigieg. He's the Secretary of Transportation and he's more interested in equity and inclusion in his hiring practices and grant-giving schemes, and obviously probably chest feeding or something like that, than he is rail safety. And that's where we have real danger in our country. You see, Pete Buttigieg was never qualified for the job and I believe we need to haul him in our committees and start questioning him over what's actually happening in his department because train derailment is happening every single day.

Over $1 trillion from the infrastructure bill goes to Green New Deal programs, things like $7 billion to convert buses and ferries to electric batteries. Most of that benefits China because China controls the electric battery and the industry in America doesn't even compete. You see, they didn't care about infrastructure. They didn't care about planes, trains and automobiles, and our real infrastructure in our crumbling nation. They cared about passing their policies, woke policies like the Green New Deal that only make people like Gretta happy and make people like Bill Gates happy, but don't do anything for the American taxpayers and the very important needs of our infrastructure.