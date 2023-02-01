Mitch McConnell touts funding he secured for Kentucky by voting for Biden's infrastructure bill: 'I'm proud'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell touted tens of millions in funding he secured for his home state of Kentucky by voting for President Biden's infrastructure package on Wednesday.

McConnell put out a press release highlighting an award of $21.4 million in funding for Louisville, Ky. from Biden's Department of Transportation (DOT). The funding will go toward upgrading the city's roads, and it represents just a fraction of the billions in funding the state will receive over the course of five years.

"Kentucky has seen a rise in roadway fatalities over the past couple of years, creating a worrying trend. I’m proud to announce that today’s grant will help our largest city and my hometown deploy commonsense, low-impact safety improvements to reverse that trajectory," McConnell said in a Wednesday statement.

"The bipartisan infrastructure law I supported promises to help cities around the country reduce traffic deaths and I’m glad it’s already deploying resources to Louisville to help our community," he added.

Biden and McConnell visited Kentucky in-person earlier in January to celebrate the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Meanwhile, many conservatives have criticized McConnell for frequently siding with Biden's agenda.

"There’s nothing to celebrate about a woke, bloated infrastructure law full of waste, labor union handouts, and green giveaways," Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said of the Kentucky visit. "Republicans shouldn’t play center stage in Biden's publicity stunt."

Conservatives on social media also blasted McConnell for voting in favor of December's $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, along with 17 other Senate Republicans.

The Senate approved the 4,000-page bill that funds the government for the rest of the fiscal year in a 68-29 vote. The omnibus included $858 billion for defense, $787 billion for non-defense domestic programs and more than 7,200 earmarks costing over $15 billion.

ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel wrote, "Who is worse? The Democrats who are actively destroying the country or the Republicans who are sitting on their hands watching it burn?"

"Yuck," American Commitment president Phil Kerpen exclaimed.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wrote, "I’m disappointed in some of my fellow Republicans, who voted against respecting the taxpayers and for empowering themselves to spend your money with reckless abandon."

