Maria Bartiromo speaks exclusively with Rep. Comer, Devin Nunes and more on Biden's classified docs scandal

REP JAMES COMER (R-KY) TELLS MARIA BARTIROMO THAT THE HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE IS SENDING LETTERS TO THE SECRET SERVICE TOMORROW FOR CORRESPONDENCE ON BIDEN’S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Congressman James Comer (R-KY) Does anyone believe that those classified documents, when they left the vice president's office, they just took them to multiple locations all over the East Coast? It has the appearance that someone would have taken them and moved them around. I mean, this is very concerning. Hopefully, that the Secret Service is going to work with us. We're requesting tomorrow formally any type of correspondence, any type of emails, any type of documentation that would help us determine who actually had access to those documents. And hopefully the Secret Service will work with us despite the fact that this White House is not.

Maria Bartiromo So just to be clear, you are sending letters tomorrow morning, formal letters to the Secret Service to request information on who had information about those documents. And we just showed a picture of the diamond, 3.2 carat diamond that Hunter Biden accepted from Chinese officials. This we know from the laptop. We know that there are ways to hide wealth in diamonds because you don't have to put it in a will. You don't have to pay taxes. You just give it to somebody else. He accepted this diamond. What powers are left to combat this?

Congressman James Comer (R-KY) Look, you know, we know a lot more about the diamond than I need to talk about right now. You know, that Diamond was given to Hunter at about the time these documents were being transported to different locations. It's very concerning. You know, two ways the Chinese tried to launder money into the United States are through the art world and through diamonds. Do you see a connection here, Maria? I mean, this is very concerning. And I think the good thing for our investigation with respect to how the mainstream media covers the mainstream media can sit there and look at Jean-Pierre and tell that she's not being truthful with the American people. They had that Ian Sams come up yesterday and had a press conference, and he talked about everything. But the fact that they had found additional documents. And why didn't he say that at that press conference? He has no credibility. The White House isn't being truthful with the American people. We need to know now who had access to those documents because our national security could be at risk.

Maria Bartiromo Well, is this treason?

COMER WILL 'CONTINUE TO PRESS' FOR INFO ON BIDEN DOCS SCANDAL AFTER WHITE HOUSE SAYS NO VISITOR LOGS IN DE

Congressman James Comer (R-KY) It's very concerning. We're not going to let up. I think that we've got plenty of information to move forward. This would be a lot easier if the White House would work with us. But not only are they stonewalling our investigation, you know, they're constantly if you watch that press conference with the NSA guy they brought in to fight back against the investigators, which is preposterous because this is the oversight committee. We're supposed to provide oversight to the government in the executive branch.

NEWT GINGRICH CALLS BIDEN’S FAMILY BUSINESS DEALINGS LIKE ‘THE SOPRANOS’

Maria Bartiromo President Biden also sent some documents to the University of Delaware. What do we know about that? We know that China sent money to the University of Pennsylvania. What about the University of Delaware?

MORE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND AT BIDEN'S HOME WEEK AFTER WHITE HOUSE SAID SEARCH WAS 'COMPLETE'

Newt Gingrich Well, the University of Delaware has kept everything totally secret and even had a state judge condemn them for their secrecy. We have no idea where the money comes from. And by the way, in terms of looking for documents, there are 1850 boxes and several hundred electronic documents that Biden transferred to the University of Delaware. I don't know that anybody has begun to look through those boxes which were theoretically sealed. But you need to look at them to find out are there any classified documents in that 1850 boxes, plus several hundred electronic documents that were transferred there? No one knows who's given money to the University of Delaware, how much money they have given. They have a Biden center just like the University of Pennsylvania. As you point out, we know that the Chinese communist are in for well over $50 million at the University of Pennsylvania. And that produced, of course, the ambassador to Germany and the ambassador to Canada out of the senior leadership of the University of Pennsylvania. So I really do believe these are The Sopranos. I think part of the reason that Congressman James Comer is going to have a really hard time is they have no interest in cooperating. Everything they reveal is going to make them weaker and going to make them guiltier. I mean, I actually don't know. You may know this. Where is the diamond? I mean, if there's a diamond that big hanging around, who has it? Yeah, it was reported as government property. I mean, that was reported on the taxes. That's a pretty good gift.

REP STEVE SCALISE CALLS OUT CORPORATE ELITES FOR FLYING PRIVATE TO DAVOS WHILE RAISING PRICES ON LOW-INCOME AMERICANS

Maria Bartiromo Real quick on the climate agenda, I saw your tweet about CEOs who are pushing this new global standard on ESG.

DAVOS SPEAKER CALLS FOR ONE BILLION PEOPLE TO 'STOP EATING MEAT' FOR 'INNOVATION' AND THE ENVIRONMENT

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) Yeah. You know, you think about this. They've been wrecking economies all over the world. I mean, they fly to Davos and what's the carbon footprint, by the way, of all these global elitist liberals flying in their private jets to Davos to tell you to change your lifestyle, you know, and then they want to go after industries. They want to kill the oil and gas industry. By the way, did they have solar panels on the wings of their airplanes when they flew to Davos? No, they use jet fuel yet they want to kill these industries. And all they're doing is empowering foreign countries. They're making our country more reliant on foreign countries, whether it's OPEC nations, Russia, Iran. Why would we be doing that when if you want to save the planet, make more things in America. We do it better than anybody else in the world. They need to start recognizing that drop all this woke agenda that's killing Americans. And it's raising it, by the way, it's raising prices on those lowest income Americans who can least afford it. So, you know, this idea of this woke America. I think people are rejecting it. People are fed up with it and they see that it's raising their costs on everything from electricity in their house, not only gas at the pump, but everything they buy and all just to push jobs to China. Who's building a new coal plant every single week? This is lunacy. It's got to end, and we're going to be putting scrutiny on it.

SEN JOE MANCHIN (D-WV) TELLS MARIA BARTIROMO THAT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S PROPOSED RULES ON EVs ARE DEPENDENT ON CHINESE SUPPLY CHAINS

MARIA BARTIROMO When do you expect to get the energy security?

SENATOR JOE MANCHIN We're watching very closely right now is how the administration and their agencies are starting to put the rules. I have a big disagreement with Treasury right now and Secretary Yellen. I respect her immensely. She's a friend. But the way they're proposing the rules on EVs, Maria, what they were doing, this administration, and let's say what they want is to switch to EVs. That's fine. It's a wonderful vehicle. People love them. The bottom line is we were going to change our transportation mode for the first time in history, United States of America, and depend and be reliable on foreign supply chains, mainly China, for the anodes and cathodes that make the battery manufacturing the battery. So I said, if we're going to do that, then I'm not in, I'm not voting for this. But if you want to develop a battery manufacturing and sourcing of rare earth minerals from North America and from our free trading agreement countries that we have, then we have control that we don't have to worry about supply chains being cut. That's what we've done.

FMR HOUSE INTEL CHAIR, DEVIN NUNES, ON HOW BIDEN’S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS ENDED UP IN D.C.’S CHINATOWN

MARIA BARTIROMO Thank you. So I remember talking with you throughout 2017, ‘18, ’19 about classified documents that you were viewing. Tell us the process. How is it possible that Joe Biden was able to take classified documents out of the White House, out of these secure locations and put them everywhere, including in Chinatown and D.C. before landing at the Penn Biden Center?

BILL MAHER ADMITS BIDEN WAS 'VERY SHADY' WITH DOCUMENTS, BUT SAYS HIS SCANDAL IS 'DIFFERENT' THAN TRUMP'S

DEVIN NUNES Well, the quick answer is it's not possible unless you're breaking the law. So, you know, if we had to move a document from the House Intelligence Committee to, say, the Senate Intelligence Committee, which would happen often if we were exchanging letters, that document had to be put into a pouch, locked up, carried by someone who had classification authority and then moved over to the Senate side where we could go and have a meeting, we could discuss whatever document it is. So there's a lot of unanswered questions here. And if you look back to how this all began, this started in 2021 when somebody at the archives decided, hey, we got a plan to get Trump. He's got some documents, we think. So there was a back and forth, back and forth. And then people at the higher echelons of the DOJ and the Biden White House, who desperately want to get rid of Trump, decided to concoct this plan that, hey, if we go to a judge, get a warrant, send in guns, blazing sirens and go into Mar a Lago, the American people will say, we're not going to do that. You know, this is, Trump's done. Well, what happened is the American people said, no, this is third-world garbage that's occurring in this country and they've rejected it.