Longtime Michigan Democrat won't support Biden in 2024 over Israel stance: 'Cannot kill my people'

A longtime Michigan Democrat, Terry Ahwal, won't vote for President Biden in 2024 over his support for Israel and said her protests against the Democratic Party's position have not been sufficient.

"You want my vote? You cannot kill my people in my name. As simple as that," Ahwal, a Palestinian American and longtime supporter of Democrats, told the New York Times. "Everything Israel wants, they get."

The longtime Michigan Democrat reportedly reached out to several of her friends and encouraged them to vote "uncommitted" in the Michigan primary, to protest Biden's handling of the war in the Middle East.

Ahwal, along with others angry at the president, don't know for sure what they plan to do in the November election, whether it be staying home or voting third-party, the Times reported.

Ahwal has worked in Democratic politics for most of her life. Pictures of former Presidents Obama and Clinton hang proudly on her wall, the media outlet reported, but Biden does not.

Roughly 200,000 Arab Americans call the state of Michigan home, the Times reported, as the president continues to face backlash from progressives over his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., encouraged residents in her district to vote "uncommitted," in protest of Biden in a video shared by the Listen to Michigan campaign.

"It is important as you all know to not only march against the genocide, not only make sure that we're calling our members of Congress and local electeds and passing city resolutions all throughout our country – it is also important to create a voting block, something that is a bullhorn to say enough is enough. We don’t want a country that supports wars, and bombs and destruction, we want to support life," Tlaib said. "We want to stand up for every single life killed in Gaza."

"I want you to think of all of the amazing young children and the people, again, lives were lost in Gaza. This is the way you can raise our voices. Don’t make us even more invisible. Right now, we feel completely neglected and just unseen by our government. If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted," Tlaib continued.

Ahwal also told the Times that Trump "is not going to be any better."

"Nothing is working," she told the outlet, noting her activist efforts in protesting the Israel stance through petitions and marches. "If you are desperate, what would you do?"

Ahwal's husband shares her position on the Israeli-Hamas conflict but said he would still likely vote for Biden because of his likely opponent, Trump.

"I am very concerned about our democracy," Bob Morris, Ahwal's husband, said.

"She is asked if she is willing to risk a Trump victory over the conflict," The New York Times reported. "She answers with a different question: Are Democrats willing to risk losing the presidency over their support for Israel?"