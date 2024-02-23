MSNBC warns Biden 'has a problem' in MI as his 2020 voters turn on him: Not 'stupid enough to elect you again'

MSNBC is sounding the alarm that President Biden "has a problem" in Michigan as a group of voters who backed him in 2020 are turning on him ahead of November.

On Friday, MSNBC correspondent Yasmin Vossoughian previewed a conversation she had with Michigan Democrats who are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with Biden, specifically over his handling of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"Biden has a problem, Alex, in Michigan with the voters that I've been speaking to," Vossoughian told MSNBC's Alex Witt. "These are all folks that voted for Biden in 2020. They have committed to voting ‘uncommitted’ in the Michigan primary next Tuesday, and two of them are very much on the fence in voting for him for reelection November. The other two absolutely will not be voting for him. They are angry about Gaza, they are angry he has not called for a permanent ceasefire as of yet, and they are angry that he has not come through on the promises he made when he was running for president back in 2020."

Among those Vossoughian spoke with were Farah Khan and Khalid Turaani, founders of the Abandon Biden movement.

When asked whether there was a "pathway forward for her" when it comes to supporting Biden, Khan replied, "Absolutely not."

"You cannot keep killing people with our money and just keep thinking that ‘Oh, we are stupid enough to elect you again because we’ll fall in line, we’ll forget.’ How can- this is an insult to me as a voter," Khan said, regarding U.S. support for Israel.

Turaani told Vossoughian he's willing to allow former President Trump to become president again, comparing sitting out in November to the "short-term pain for long term gain" of taking a vaccine.

"I'm willing to let go of Joe Biden and oppose Joe Biden… punish Joe Biden by making him a one-term president and burying his loss with the genocide in Gaza," Turaani said.

Mikal Goodman, a councilman in Pontiac, Michigan, said Biden's "pathway forward" to earn his support is for the president to call for a "permanent immediate ceasefire" and "stop aiding Israel in their war crimes."

"It is… insane to me to have the Democratic Party and the Biden administration sit here and essentially say, 'if Trump happens, it's your fault,'" Goodman said.

"Why is having a Trump presidency more important than those people's lives?" University of Michigan graduate student Annie Wisner asked. "Why is our democracy more important than thousands of men, women and children being killed?"

Vossoughian summarized her exchange with the Michigan Democrats by saying they are in the position they're in "because of the Democratic Party" and that this is a "warning shot" in order to demand change.

"These voters are saying, 'It's not on us. This is not our responsibility. It is not our fault. This is the fault of the two-party system in this country. It's the fault of the Democratic Party for not producing the candidates that we want and for not coming through and following through on the issues that we feel like they need to be following through on. So if we have to go through… this kind of short-term pain of another Trump presidency, that's what needs to happen,' as they see it, to break the system," Vossoughian told Witt. "Because they have slept through so many election cycles in which they see as choosing the lesser of two evils. And they're exhausted. And that is what I'm hearing most from voters here in Michigan."

A recent Fox News poll shows Biden trailing behind former President Trump by two points in Michigan.