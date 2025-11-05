A list of all the honorees in the seventh annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a tumultuous year in politics, Fox News honored everyday Americans and the American spirit in the seventh annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards, hosted by Sean Hannity.

The seventh annual Patriot Awards rocked the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in New York on Thursday night. With special appearances from first lady Melania Trump and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk and superstar country singer Jason Aldean highlighting the festivities, here's a full list of this year's award recipients.

‘PATRIOT OF THE YEAR’ — MELANIA TRUMP

Melania Trump's honor comes after her husband, President Donald Trump, received the award at last year's show. The last 12 months saw the first lady involved in several domestic and global affairs, most notably her advocacy for children suffering from the war in Ukraine.

She wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin back in August, urging him to protect children and "nurture the next generation’s hope."

"Mr. Putin, you can single handedly restore their melodic laughter," read the letter. "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself."

MELANIA TRUMP 'PEACE LETTER' TO PUTIN HAILED BY USHA VANCE, WHO CALLS HER A 'TRAILBLAZER'

Back in March, she was a participant in a Capitol Hill roundtable discussion about the Take It Down Act, a bill that aimed to reduce the spread of non-consensual intimate images online. With the help of bipartisan support, the legislation was signed into law on May 19.

Melania Trump also gave a speech at an International Women of Courage awards ceremony in April to spotlight the accomplishments of women worldwide, including Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana, who survived 55 days in Hamas captivity after the Oct. 7 attacks.

Mrs. Trump was honored for her determination and leadership in her White House role. Melania is often seen comforting children in hospitals, visiting the troops and talking to survivors of disasters. The first lady spoke about the importance of innovation and the American dream, offering encouraging words to those who reach for the stars.

MELANIA TRUMP NAMED FOX NATION’S ‘PATRIOT OF THE YEAR’ FOR GLOBAL CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY WORK

"When someone creates from conviction a song, a movement, an idea, it ripples outward, uniting our people," she said. "Daring to chase your dream is the American way. Innovation isn't accidental here, it's in our DNA. "

‘CHARLIE KIRK LEGACY AWARD’ — ERIKA KIRK

Kirk became the first winner of the new award named in honor of her late husband, being added to the Patriot Awards after the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk in September 2025. Country music icon Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany presented the distinction and performed "Try That in a Small Town" and "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

"I watched (Charlie) pour every ounce of himself into the students, into raising up the most courageous generation, and inspiring so many people to stand firm in faith and to love this country," Erika said while accepting the award.

She encouraged Americans to think about their legacies and the positive impact they can have on the world for generations to come.

"I know this award is about legacy," she said. "It's about my legacy, our children's legacy, my husband's legacy, but it's also about your legacy. I really want you to take a minute tonight to think about what that is. What are you leaving behind for your children? What are you standing for, for your family? Will you be proud of that when you get to Heaven and stand before the Lord? Just think on that, and pray on that."

"I want to encourage you to know and understand something that Charlie knew and understood so deeply," she continued. "He knew that evil wins when good people stay silent and so, for the rest of my life, I will make sure that I don't stay silent. I'll keep speaking the truth, no matter the cost …and I pray that all of you do, too, for Charlie. "

ERIKA KIRK ACCEPTS CHARLIE KIRK LEGACY AWARD HONORING HUSBAND, VOWS TO NEVER 'STAY SILENT'

‘MOST VALUABLE PATRIOT AWARD’— ALEXA ANDERSON AND REESE ECKARD

Alexa Anderson and Reese Eckard accepted the "Most Valuable Patriot Award" for fighting for protection and fairness in women's sports.

The duo filed a lawsuit against the Oregon School Athletics Association (OSAA) after they refused to stand on the podium with a transgender competitor during the state title meet.

"To all the girls who are currently fighting for fairness, just know nothing will happen if you do nothing," Reese Eckard said. "We need to fight to protect the future of women's sports and to be strong and courageous, knowing God will always be with us."

Alexa Anderson expressed gratitude to those who have encouraged the pair to grow as athletes and supported them in standing up for their beliefs.

‘T2T STEPHEN SILLER AWARD’ — JOHN ‘JR’ GAUDET



John "JR" Gaudet, a firefighter who lost his life during the line of duty, was remembered for his bravery, kindness, and generosity.

Gaudet's widow, Felly, accepted the award on behalf of her late husband, remembering how much he loved everyone so greatly and served others.

"In this journey of grief, losing your loved one, the biggest fear that I have is people forgetting him, people forgetting his laugh, his stories, his sacrifice, but tonight, you all remind me that he's not forgotten, that you all still remember him, not just as a hero to his community, but who he was to us, his family," she said. "To everyone at home and here: thank you for keeping his memory alive, and thank you for being mine and my kids' village. "

Stephanie Diller, the widow of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, presented the award on Jonathan's behalf last year. Jonathan was shot and killed in Queens back in March 2024, sparking outrage across the country after he was allegedly killed by a man with more than 20 prior arrests.

"Looking at Stephen, a man who also lost his father and is up here supporting us, it gives me hope that my son will be OK," she said. "And although we suffered this tragedy, we will not live a tragic life. And we will live a life that supports the legacy and the spirit of who Jonathan was."

‘SALUTE TO SERVICE AWARD’ — MAJOR JAMES CAPERS, JR.



Major James Capers, Jr., who bravely and heroically served the country as a Marine, accepted the "Salute to Service Award." Capers saved seven of his fellow Marines when his recon group was ambushed and outnumbered during the Vietnam war, according to a previous report.

"It's an honor to be here," Capers said. "We all lost a lot of good Marines during that bloody war, and I'm one of them; I'm one of three living Marines from my team. I'm here to honor them, their families and what you mean to this country. It's very serious. The world looks on us. They sometimes question our motives, but they will never question our drive. We will fight any force in the world. We've done that.

Paula Pedene and Dr. Sam Foote captured last year's award after blowing the whistle on the Veteran Affair's alleged failures to properly serve veterans. "To all the whistleblowers out there, it’s a good fight," Pedene said during her acceptance speech. "It’s a tough one, but it’s a good one. We need truth, we need accountability."

‘THE HONOR AWARD’ — EDAN ALEXANDER

Edan Alexander was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7, 2023 massacre and held for over 500 days. Now, he fights against the very terrorists that once held him captive.

His parents, Yael and Adi Alexander, accepted the award on his behalf and Edan expressed his gratitude over video message.

"Serving Israel and standing with America remains the greatest privilege of my life," Alexander said. "First, I want to thank President Trump for your leadership and for standing with Israel in the hostages. Your support makes this moment possible, and I am deeply grateful. For my family, I wanted to thank you for never giving up on me. And to the soldiers still fighting and the families of the fallen, I carry your sacrifice with me every day. Thank you and may God bless you all."

This award is named in honor of Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was severely injured during a March 2022 attack in Ukraine. Later that November, he accepted a Courage Award at the Patriot Awards for his brave reporting.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

‘YOUNG PATRIOT AWARD’ — DEVARJAYE ‘D.J.’ DANIEL



"DJ" Daniel, a thirteen-year-old patriot who has bravely fought cancer, accepted the Fox Nation's "Young Patriot Award." President Donald Trump made the boy an honorary Secret Service agent months ago, after he expressed a deep desire to serve the country.

"On my 11th brain surgery, I woke up on a cloud that day," Daniel shared. "God told me I was one of his angels and I'm doing God's work. He said, "I'm going to give you your wings, but I'm going to take these back because you don't get these until you graduate the school of life."

Daniel's father shared his son was first inspired to be a police officer after having pizza with three officers while being displaced during Hurricane Harvey.

"They helped us, so I want to start helping more people," Daniel said during the Patriot Awards introduction.

The three officers surprised Daniel during his acceptance speech. Daniel continues to inspire millions with his bravery.

Past winners of this award showcasing patriotism in America are Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock and former NBA player Enes Kantor Freedom.

Indiana resident Cameron Blasek took home the award during last year's show for standing his ground after local school administrators allegedly attempted to thwart him from displaying American flags in early 2024.

‘FAITH AWARD’ — SKYLER DERRINGTON

Skyler Derrington was presented with Fox Nation's first "Faith Award." Derrington was at Camp Mystic when floodwaters tragically struck, taking the lives of campers and staffers.

She miraculously survived and made her own rendition of "Hallelujah," remembering God's faithfulness through tragedy. She shared that song at the Patriot Awards.

‘HEROISM AWARD’ — LARRY PICKETT, JR.

West Point Cadet Larry Pickett, Jr. demonstrated a selfless act of heroism when he saw a man trapped in a crashed car. He sprang into action alongside his father and saved the man, David Denton, before the car became engulfed in flames.

"At West Point, we're taught what it truly means to live with courage, honor … and that night was just one moment to live out what so many around me model every day," Pickett said. "So, I accept this, not only for myself, but for my entire family and everyone at West Point."

Denton surprised Pickett at the Patriot Awards, saying that God had "sent down an angel" to save his life.