Graham rails against 'despicable, dangerous' and 'dumb' Supreme Court leak: 'Saddest day' in court's history

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., railed against the person responsible for leaking the Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade, calling the move "despicable, dangerous," and "dumb."

"What happened in the court today was the saddest chapter in the history of the United States Supreme Court," Graham said Tuesday on "Hannity." "This was despicable, it’s dangerous, and it was dumb. To the person who did this, if it’s a conservative you are a traitor to the cause."

"If it’s a liberal, you are the dumbest person in Washington because it is not going to change the midterms," he continued. "You are not going to scare any conservative judge away from repealing Roe v. Wade… you are adding a narrative to a storyline that you want to win, and you don’t give a damn about how you win."

Graham said the leaker was likely hoping to "scare the courts" by releasing the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, who argues against the federal right to an abortion, characterizing it as an issue for the states. President Joe Biden blasted the leaked draft opinion, calling it a "radical" decision that would have a detrimental effect on the country. The president did not rip the leak itself.

"What happened to Joe Biden? He got hijacked by the most radical people in the country, he is captive to their interests," Graham said of Biden's comment.

Graham said that while Democrats are hoping to distract from Biden's mounting failures with the leaked opinion, he doesn't predict the court's decision will have a significant impact on the upcoming midterm elections.

"I think their motivation was to scare the courts, to change its mind about repealing Roe v. Wade. That is not going to work," he said. "I don’t think this decision by the court, if it holds, is going to change the midterm elections at all because people are going to vote based on the safety and well-being of their family, not a Supreme Court decision."

"To those who want to gain power through destroying institutions, you’re going to get destroyed at the ballot box," Graham added.