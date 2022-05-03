Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Graham rails against 'despicable, dangerous' and 'dumb' Supreme Court leak: 'Saddest day' in court's history

Lindsey Graham said those who want to destroy US institutions are 'going to get destroyed at the ballot box'

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Lindsey Graham rails against 'despicable' Supreme Court leak Video

Lindsey Graham rails against 'despicable' Supreme Court leak

Republican lawmaker says leaker was trying to 'scare the court,' on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., railed against the person responsible for leaking the Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade, calling the move "despicable, dangerous," and "dumb."

"What happened in the court today was the saddest chapter in the history of the United States Supreme Court," Graham said Tuesday on "Hannity." "This was despicable, it’s dangerous, and it was dumb. To the person who did this, if it’s a conservative you are a traitor to the cause."

BO SNERDLEY BLASTS ‘INSIDIOUS’ SUPREME COURT LEAK

"If it’s a liberal, you are the dumbest person in Washington because it is not going to change the midterms," he continued. "You are not going to scare any conservative judge away from repealing Roe v. Wade… you are adding a narrative to a storyline that you want to win, and you don’t give a damn about how you win."

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade. 

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade.  (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)

Graham said the leaker was likely hoping to "scare the courts" by releasing the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, who argues against the federal right to an abortion, characterizing it as an issue for the states. President Joe Biden blasted the leaked draft opinion, calling it a "radical" decision that would have a detrimental effect on the country. The president did not rip the leak itself.

MS AG WHO BROUGHT CASE CALLS SCOTUS LEAK ‘EGREGIOUS ACT’

"What happened to Joe Biden? He got hijacked by the most radical people in the country, he is captive to their interests," Graham said of Biden's comment.

Graham said that while Democrats are hoping to distract from Biden's mounting failures with the leaked opinion, he doesn't predict the court's decision will have a significant impact on the upcoming midterm elections.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the leak marked the ‘saddest chapter in the history of the United States Supreme Court.’

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the leak marked the ‘saddest chapter in the history of the United States Supreme Court.’ (REUTERS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think their motivation was to scare the courts, to change its mind about repealing Roe v. Wade. That is not going to work," he said. "I don’t think this decision by the court, if it holds, is going to change the midterm elections at all because people are going to vote based on the safety and well-being of their family, not a Supreme Court decision."

"To those who want to gain power through destroying institutions, you’re going to get destroyed at the ballot box," Graham added.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com