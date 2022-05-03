Planned Parenthood director pressed on refusal to condemn Supreme Court leaker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The senior director of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America warned of "dire" consequences Tuesday if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, but stopped short of condemning those responsible for leaking the draft opinion on overturning the landmark ruling.

"The results of overturning Roe v. Wade would be dire for communities across the country," Sam Lau told "America Reports."

"Half the country could soon lose access to abortion access. That means 36 million women of reproductive age at least, who would suddenly live in a state where their bodies, their lives, their futures are no longer up to them."

Moments earlier, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for the Department of Justice to investigate and pursue criminal charges against those responsible for leaking the draft, ripping his Democratic opponents for politicizing the court and repeatedly using leaks in an attempt to force changes.

Asked whether he would condemn the leaker for what Republicans say appears to be a transparent attempt to subvert the court's ruling, Lau refused to do so, arguing he preferred to focus on the content of the leak instead of the manner it was obtained.

"I think what people waking up today to this news are thinking mostly about is the fact that for the first time in nearly 50 years, their rights could be moving backwards," he told co-host Sandra Smith.

Smith pressed further, "I think it’s a straightforward question. Do you think it was wrong?"

"You know," Lau said, "I don’t know how this leak happened, what I know is what the leak shows, which is that the Supreme Court is about to rescind what has been a right for people for nearly 50 years, and I think that is going to be immensely troubling to people across this country."

"This is not what the American people want."