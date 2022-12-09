Library patrons rip nixing of Christmas tree: 'We want equal representation in this town'

Two patrons of a Dedham, Massachusetts, library that recently nixed its annual Christmas tree installation spoke out to "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying they hope next week's scheduled public meeting will lead to the holiday fixture's return.

The Endicott Branch of the Dedham Public Library decided it will not set up its Christmas tree publicly this season after decades of tradition, host Jesse Watters previously reported.

Jason Brogan and Marianne Martin agreed that all holidays should have representation in the public square in their town, which lies a short distance southwest of Boston.

"Celebrate everything. Celebrate absolutely everything," Martin said. "The more partying, the better."

In turn, Brogan added the library wants to be "inclusive," but in doing so became exclusive by excluding a Christmas tree from public display.

"We don't really understand that," he said.

Later, Martin claimed the only symbol the library seems to have eliminated from its rotation is its Christmas tree.

"[T]hey're dying on that hill," she said. "They'll allow other types of celebrations. There's a gifting table. There are wreaths on the door and they consider the Christmas tree to be offensive and more Christian."

She added that to her, that exclusion didn't make sense in another regard, as the Christmas tree can be identified as a "secular" entity in comparison to a wreath, which she said is "definitely a religious" symbol.

Watters noted Christmas itself is a federal government holiday in addition to being Christians' annual celebration of Jesus Christ's birth.

He asked Brogan what he expects to happen at a public meeting the library leadership scheduled for next week in response to the uproar.

"We're hoping that the town will, or at least the Library Commission of Trustees will, approve to have the Christmas tree brought back — and all other spiritual symbols as well," he said.

"So we want equal representation in the town. We're a very diverse town. We want everyone to have representation."

Watters separately called the controversy the "latest shots fired in the war on Christmas," telling Brogan the public at-large appears to want equality in all forms.

"Let's give them equality, and let's listen to the people, because that's what democracy is all about," Watters said.