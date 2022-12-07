Kirk Cameron speaks out after faith-based book 'banned': Diversity should include Christianity

Actor Kirk Cameron spoke out Wednesday following more than 50 libraries allegedly rejecting his attempts to visit and read his new faith-based book, while many have had no problem hosting drag queen story hours for children.

Cameron's new book, "As You Grow," teaches "biblical wisdom through the seasons of life to children and the value of growing the fruit of the spirit, like love, joy, kindness, patience, gentleness, self-control," he told "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

The "Growing Pains" star said a library in Alameda County, Calif., rejected a solicitation while instead continuing to schedule what he characterized as a "gender name-change clinic" later in the week.

"I'm thinking, 'Wow, if we're so committed to diversity, why am I being excluded? Why can't I use your facility to read my book? You're a library.'"

He said a Providence, R.I., library rejected another offer, with a worker telling publisher Brave Books they are a "very queer-friendly library; our messaging does not align."

Cameron suggested creeping politicization in a leftward, secular direction is to blame for his experience with the libraries.

"My understanding of history is that the family and the church are two great pillars of Western civilization," he said. "And those two things need to be removed and taken out of the way in order to fundamentally change the power structure and the moral value code of the nation."

However, the actor added that since the news broke of his dozens of rejections, parents and other librarians are contacting him or his publisher to solicit appearances to read his book.

Cameron said parents should call their local library if they have hosted a drag queen story hour and demand his faith-based book be given its own hour as well.

"And if they say no, they're likely breaking the law and violating the Constitution, and they can contact BraveBooks.com," he said. "We'll give them free books and all that they need to turn that denial into a revival in their community."

He later said Christians must band together and stand up against the secularization of society, where they are often "told ‘no’ in the public square."

"We go home with our tail between our legs, crying in our Chick-fil-A soup, waiting for the rapture, rather than getting on the offense and saying, 'Let's invest in our children and teach them the values we want them to learn.'"

