A progressive activist drew attention on social media after she argued the suffering of Jews isn't "exceptional" as she explained her support for Palestinians in light of the Israel-Hamas war.

There have been "so many similar genocides," Nicole Carty told The New York Times Magazine last week. She said at another point that it's "so weird" that the Jewish holiday of Passover is solely about "Jewish subjugation."

An activist who leads a group pushing for reparations for Black Americans, Carty was leery of the growing movement to unite Jewish and Black progressives in protesting Israel's actions in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack.

"The question for White Jews is to what degree the assimilation into whiteness means that you do not disrupt White supremacy and oppression for all of us?" Carty told NYT Magazine.

Black Americans see their own history of oppression being played out in the Middle East with Palestinians in Gaza, according to Carty, who has also worked with the, far-left, anti-Israel Jewish group IfNotNow.

"The Palestinian experience activates Black trauma," she said. While the activist has allied with Jewish groups in the past on racial justice causes, she worries about White Jews' level of commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Carty said pro-Palestinian Jewish allies like IfNotNow rubbed her the wrong way by organizing vigils for victims in the days following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

"My Jewish friends wanted to mourn," Carty said. "That felt right to them. But that didn’t feel right to me. I didn’t go to that action. It didn’t meet the moment. I tried to be compassionate, but we lost time in really speaking out in a politically targeted way against the slaughter of Palestinians that we could all see happening."

The Jewish group prayed for both Israelis and Palestinians killed, but Carty claimed the incident was part of the Jewish tendency for "trauma myopia."

She urged Jews to recognize that their "history and relation to trauma and dehumanization has been exceptionalized [sic]."

"I’ve been to a lot of Passover celebrations," she added, "and it’s so weird that the story is only of Jewish subjugation, even though subjugation is still so present for other people."

"Black people still haven’t had their histories honored. We are still gaslit about the impact of slavery and the continued impacts of White supremacy," Carty argued.

The activist was hopeful for a "multiracial democracy" where "all people have equal rights and all religions are respected" in the Middle East and compared the conflict to fights over slavery and Civil Rights in the United States

Carty's remarks on Passover and other topics raised eyebrows on X.

Some critics have pushed back on progressive narratives portraying Israel as a White oppressor in the Middle East as "wildly inaccurate."

"The reality is that in Israel you will see Jews who look Black, brown, Asian, African and everything in between," Dan Feferman, a former national security adviser to the Israel Defense Ministry, told Fox News Digital.

"The mischaracterization is wildly inaccurate and unfortunately drives animosity in the Middle East and around the world against Israel," he added.

Carty did not respond to requests for comment by Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Kerry J. Byrne contributed to this article.