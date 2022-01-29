Lawrence Jones goes 'Cross Country' to expose historic crime wave

Fox News host Lawrence Jones launched the inaugural edition of his new show, "Lawrence Jonesross Country" Saturday evening, journeying to Los Angeles and Houston to learn more about the historic crime wave.

LAWRENCE JONES: This show will take you to the front lines of America's biggest challenges. We'll give you a front row seat to the biggest story. Sports and entertainment will bring you exclusive interviews that you won't see anywhere else. This nation has a lot of challenges: crime, the border, COVID. The list goes on and on and on. But make no mistake, we'll also find a way to provide you with plenty of reasons to smile, because in these tough times, sometimes you just need a moment to breathe.

…

We're investigating the tragic results that are happening when progressive DAs let violent offenders back on the street. And many Americans are asking, "Is America becoming a country where we put criminals before victims?" Sometimes it takes one case to help us change course. … If you really want to stop this crime, you need three things: You need the police chief, the sheriff, that's your law enforcement angle. You've got to have your DA at the table, but you also need a judge that is going to sign on these warrants to get these bad guys from your point of view.

