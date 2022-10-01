LAWRENCE JONES: The American people will be the 'biggest factor' over control of Congress

Fox News host Lawrence Jones traveled to Toledo, Ohio, to ask voters in the swing state about the issues on their mind going into the 2022 midterms on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones."

LAWRENCE JONES: As the 2022 midterm elections draw closer, the biggest factor in who controls Congress won't be a catchy slogan or a flashy TV ad. It will be the American people. I've spent years traveling across the country, talking to Americans from all different walks of life. I've heard from Democrats, Republicans, independents, libertarians — you name it.

VULNERABLE HOUSE DEMOCRATS REFUSE TO SAY WHETHER THEY SUPPORT ANY PART OF GOP'S ‘COMMITMENT TO AMERICA’ AGENDA

What better way to take the pulse of our nation than by bringing the people together from all over the political spectrum and asking them the hard-hitting questions about our country and what matters in their lives? So I did just that with a group of voters in Toledo, Ohio, and found out what matters most to them ahead of Election Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: