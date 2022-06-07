Laura Ingraham: They have unsuccessfully attempted to indict the entire Republican Party over Jan 6

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed who the "real terrorists" are and how the Left unsuccessfully tried to use Jan. 6 to indict the entire Republican Party on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democrats have had their narrative set long before Biden was sworn into office. Theirs wasn't a story about how Americans would thrive or be safe and happy under Biden's policies. No, because their climate change obsession would deeply damage American families. They always knew that. Therefore, as kind of a preemptive measure, they decided to argue the negative, that electing Republicans in the future would be akin to electing terrorists who would seek to blow up our entire system.

And of course, especially after Jan. 6, the media never looked back. So Chicago could remain a killing field. More than 100,000 Americans could die from overdoses. China could plot against us in the Asian-Pacific. And instead of covering any of that as it needs to be covered, the press focused almost singularly on vilifying the conservative movement with groundless smears about an insurrection that wasn't — and with the wheels coming off the Democratic Party because of our crumbling economy, the Jan. 6 mess is still all they've got.

Now, first off, on its face, these allegations are ludicrous. The idea that that ragtag group of people who smashed their way into the Capitol, that they were the product of some organized effort orchestrated out of the West Wing. It's beyond ridiculous. If there was true evidence of any of that, we've already heard about it. Now, the moment I saw what was happening on Capitol Hill, I texted Mark Meadows, the chief of staff of the White House. I told him to ask the president to tell everyone to go home. I think I was the first person to do that, maybe one of the first. I knew it was going to hurt the cause. And I said the same thing publicly on Twitter throughout the afternoon and that night on "The Angle." It was obvious a group of angry people had whipped up the crowd into a frenzy, and that's when things became violent.

Now, we've always said that in any case, when laws are broken, perpetrators need to be punished. Justice must be done without regard to politics. But that wasn't enough for the Democrats. They have attempted unsuccessfully to use Jan. 6 to indict the entire Republican Party and protect themselves, in other words, to insulate themselves from any accountability for the devastation they're currently wreaking upon America.

