LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump ushered in transformation

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on former President Donald Trump’s success on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, [the economy] sure is danger, danger for Biden in 2024, or it should be, if Republicans keep the focus on the economy. And let's not forget another issue where Trump was transformative, the border. By every measure, Americans are outraged at the human, the economic and the crime problems Biden's open border zealots have created.

WSJ RIPS ADAM SCHIFF FOR WANTING TO TELEVISE TRUMP TRIALS: 'OJ SIMPSON-STYLE'



Nearly three quarters [of voters] are saying that they're doing a bad job at the border. But before Trump, let's remember the GOP was generally pretty unreliable on illegal immigration, pushing things like amnesty. They call it comprehensive immigration reform instead of comprehensive enforcement. The transformation that Trump ushered in, left the Bushes and the Cheneys in the dust.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP