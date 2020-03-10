Laura Ingraham ponders a Clinton or Sanders coronavirus response: 'Imagine how much worse the situation could be'

In her commentary on Tuesday's edition of "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham considered the idea of a "President Hillary Clinton" or "President Bernie Sanders" handling a worldwide outbreak like the coronavirus.

She also praised President Trump's response to the outbreak, saying he understands the importance of swift but pragmatic actions in the wake of such situations.

"The resilience of our workforce, our ability to learn lessons quickly in these types of situations, should give us full confidence that we are going to weather this just fine in the end," Ingraham said.

"But imagine how much worse the situation could be right now if we didn't have a president who acted fast to stop travel from key high-risk areas."

Ingraham said Clinton and Sanders would not only bungle the response, but start the country off at a disadvantage due to their left-wing policy platform.

She said Clinton's handling of the Benghazi attack show her response would be "a nightmare."

"And certainly her economy would've already stalled under her economic policy -- we wouldn't have seen the growth that we've seen under Trump," she said.

Of Sanders and fellow contender Joe Biden, Ingraham said the nation would still not be battling the outbreak as well as it has been under Trump and his advisers' leadership.

She also criticized Sanders' response to a question during a Fox News Town Hall event earlier in the week, in which the U.S. senator from Vermont said he would not restrict border crossings as Trump has during the spread of the virus.

Sanders had said it was just another example of Trump's "xenophobic" sentiment.

"Preparation, not panic, is key to coping with this virus," Ingraham later continued. "We all know by now that many of the CDC's early coronavirus tests were faulty, that was no doubt, very problematic. Yet President Trump acted fast, he cut through the [Food and Drug Administration's] red tape. Soon, millions of tests will be available, and even democratic governors who have said some really nasty things about Trump are now lauding his administration's response."

One of those governors, Gavin Newsom of California, praised Trump's response after being questioned about it by a reporter in Oakland -- where a cruise ship was systematically debarking passengers who may or may not be infected.