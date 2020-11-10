Laura Ingraham blasts Biden over 'America last' agenda, accusing him of 'selling out American workers'

All indications are that the theme of President-elect Joe Biden's new administration will be "America last," Laura Ingraham argued Tuesday.

"I'm letting the world know that America is back," Biden told reporters Tuedsay. "America is back in the game. I have had the opportunity to speak with now six world leaders. The reception and welcome we've gotten around the world from our allies and our friends has been real."

According to "The Ingraham Angle" host, the "America is back" line translates to the "noble tradition of subverting U.S. sovereignty by selling out American workers to a world order where key decisions are made overseas with little to no accountability to U.S. citizens here."

Unlike President Trump's "America First" approach to domestic and foreign policy, Ingraham claimed Biden has signaled he will defer to world leaders and international institutions who have no accountability to the American people.

She argued that had Trump made NATO more accountable by forcing delinquent nations to spend their promised share of GDP on national defense, and confronted China after decades of Beijing taking advantage of American workers and stealing intellectual property.

By contrast, Ingraham described Biden's platform as a "globalist shop of horrors" that includes rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, a move she said would make America noncompetitive in the global energy market and increase energy costs for working-class homes.

"Second, Biden would rejoin the World Health Organization," she continued. "After the fiasco with the WHO's work on the [corona]virus, Trump was right to put the relationship on ice. The New York Times -- the day before the election --even reported ... [that] the WHO concealed concessions to China and may have sacrificed the best chance to unravel the virus' origin."

Ingraham said Biden will also make America less safe by rejoining the Iran nuclear deal and undoing Trump's ban on travel from nations deemed terrorist hotspots.

"Europe loves a compliant United States, so of course they loved Clinton and Obama," Ingraham recounted. "Except for [British Prime Minister] Margaret Thatcher and [Pope] John Paul II, Europe didn't like Reagan because he didn't take orders from them.

"Brussels loves a weak U.S. president because it means international pressure will work. Even if it means a lower standard of living for average Americans as a result."