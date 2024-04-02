Laura Ingraham: J.K. Rowling and Trump are threats to the left

Fox News host Laura Ingraham compares the efforts of former President Donald Trump and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling to stand against alleged liberal attempts at suppression Tuesday on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm certain J.K. Rowling would recoil at being compared to Donald Trump . The lifelong feminist holds views antithetical to his, but when the far left in the U.K. started a petition to ban Trump from traveling there, she, a true liberal, drew a line.

SHAKIRA SHREDS 'BARBIE' MOVIE, SAYING IT WAS 'EMASCULATING' FOR HER SONS: 'ABSOLUTELY HATED IT'

...

Whether she likes it or not, Trump and she have something important in common. They're both threats to the New Inquisition. You know, the self-appointed enforcers of progressive conformity, the anti-free speech radicals who are threatened by anyone (and I mean anyone) who boldly expresses views that conflict or challenge their own. Now, just as it would have been a lot easier, let's face it, for Trump to steer clear from politics in 2015 or retire after 2020, it would have been far easier for J.K. Rowling to back away from her views on transgenderism.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For believing that a man is a man and a woman is a woman, she's been called a "vicious transphobe" and subject to relentless criticism from many, by the way, of her former friends. Even when Scotland passed a so-called anti-hate speech law, instead of shutting up, she wrapped it up, daring Scottish authorities to arrest her. Now police, undoubtedly wanting to sidestep the firestorm where the "Harry Potter" author [would] actually be charged, announced earlier today that she didn't violate the law, which says that the prosecution need only prove that her remark was likely, rather than intended, to offend members of class as defined by things like age, disability, faith, sexual orientation, transgender identity, or being intersex.