Laura Ingraham shares ‘hard truth’ with Biden: Insulting Trump supporters will ‘only incite more violence'

As tensions rise between the left and the right following Saturday’s attacks on Trump supporters in Washington, Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned Joe Biden that ignoring the concerns of all Americans will only polarize the country further.

“The pro-Trump throngs didn’t show up in D.C. on Saturday because of conservative media,” she said on "The Ingraham Angle." “They showed up knowing they could be physically attacked for doing so because they love America. And lying about them, insulting them, ignoring them will only incite more violence and more resentment and opposition.”

Americans are increasingly concerned moving into a Biden presidency, especially about the effects of enhanced coronavirus restrictions on businesses as cases and hospitalizations increase and the president-elect toys with the idea of a nationwide lockdown.

But Ingraham said the president-elect and his handlers “aren’t listening” to these concerns, jeopardizing both national unification and any economic recovery -- especially when his campaign’s plan for a capitalist “reset” would strip Americans of their freedom and their money.

“Biden loves to talk about dignity and unity and respect,” she said. “But the time for talk is over and the time for action is here. Because if Biden really wanted to unite the country, he wouldn’t even be entertaining the idea of destroying our current economic recovery with another devastating lockdown.”

If Biden wanted to unite the country, Ingraham added, he would also address the concerns of millions of Americans regarding election integrity and condemn the violent actions of Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters.

“He has done none of these things,” she said. “He still hopes this movement is just going to go away, but that’s not going to happen.”

“All Americans deserve to be heard, to be seen and to be safe,” Ingraham concluded. “It’s the least a government can do for its citizens."