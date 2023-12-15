Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: This is the Biden freak-a-rama

Americans can make their voices heard in the 2024 election, Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats for appealing to the 'anti-American' sentiment among voters on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Biden staffers after they "figured out" how to "screw up" Christmas at the White House on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's such a beautiful place that it really is kind of hard to screw up Christmas at the White House, but somehow this crew figured out how to do it

That's our White House in 2023. That's the place where John Adams lived; the place we rebuilt after the War of 1812; the place where Lincoln guided us through the Civil War; where FDR led us through World War II; and Reagan took us to victory in the Cold War. So, it should be a place of excellence, a place where the smartest and hardest-working Americans fight and struggle every day to make life better for each and every one of us.  

Yeah, and it should be a place of service — a place where everyone understands that the best interests of the American people always come first. And it should be a place of patriotism, a place where everyone is proud to be an American and confident that our system is worth fighting for.  

These days, and for at least 12 more months, it's become a place to ridicule American history, and frankly, to ridicule Americans themselves, but next year is an election year, and then our voices can be heard — and they will be heard. 

