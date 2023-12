Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Energy is the driving force behind the American Dream, and it is the reason that dream feels so far away right now.

For generations, the United States was a leader in energy production, and through that momentum we dreamed big and built up an automotive industry that shocked the world. There was no stopping American motorized ingenuity, and it was because of American energy.

Today, we live in a country that demonizes the very same energy that got us here, and we accept a society that mandates energy limits and requires so-called "clean energy" that falls far short of its intended goal.

This has led to a dramatic and tragic reality where Big Government swings its hammer at the private sector, which is particularly evident in the automobile industry.

The recent UAW strike against the Big Three auto manufacturers will have a long and lasting impact on our national economy, but its hidden truth is rooted in bad energy policy that was left for consumers and union workers to deal with. The president and Democrats will deny this reality, but the facts do not lie.

In 2021, President Biden outlined a plan to make 50% of all vehicles EVs by 2030. This was an all-out attack on automakers because their best-selling vehicles are all gas-powered.

The Ford F150, Chevy Silverado and Ram Pickup are not just popular gas-powered vehicles, they are the three most purchased vehicles in the country. To slap a mandate on that, in essence, tells automakers that their national bestsellers need to become EVs, which is a death sentence for their business.

As we saw with Ford last year, they lost over $4 billion in revenue due to EVs. That loss is then transferred to the workers, because regardless of the impact to the bottom line, they still must go along with Biden’s ridiculous plan. That means less revenue, less production and fewer workers. It is not all that hard to do the math.

To make matters worse for autoworkers and automakers, Biden’s push for EVs bolsters our reliance on China. It seems that selling out to the Green New Deal agenda comes with a CCP battery and the closure of American production plants. It may sound like a stretch, but again, the facts do not lie.

Ninety percent of the supply chain that provides batteries for EVs is reliant upon China, and 75% of the critical minerals needed to produce EV batteries – lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, graphite – are controlled by China. When it comes to global battery cell production, China claims 76% control.

When we look to the future, things do not get better. The United States has just 7% of global battery production capacity, with forecasts for coming years showing signs of little to no growth. On the other hand, by 2032, China is estimated to control 67% of all battery cell manufacturing.

These markers are beyond troubling. They show a pattern of under-production and over-reliance. Yet, for whatever reason, the Biden administration refuses to see what is in plain sight.

Instead, they push a false Green New Deal agenda over American energy independence that has resulted in an exponential decline of the American economy. This rings especially true for automakers, and the UAW strike was clear evidence.

But more than that, on a larger scale we are witness to an all-out war on American energy that will be difficult, if not impossible, to reverse if we do not act soon.

