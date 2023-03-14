Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: America's slow descent into madness, starring Drew Barrymore

Welcome to the woke, anti-women patriarchy, Ingraham says

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to Hollywood star Drew Barrymore kneeling before Dylan Mulvaney on 'The Ingraham Angle'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes the woke, anti-women patriarchy and reacts to Drew Barrymore kneeling before Dylan Mulvaney on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, let's pause for a moment. What does it mean to young women that one of the most well-connected and successful women in Hollywood gets on her knees to pay homage to a biological man who makes money advising women on how to be women, how to cope as women. How is this female empowerment? 

Oh, and note the devious message from [Dylan] Mulvaney about her chosen family. The implicit message here: Your actual family probably won't celebrate your gender transition, so to heck with them. 

Now how insulting ultimately to women whose real world concerns are much more pragmatic, like paying the mortgage, making sure their kids are safe, that they're learning. And as far as uniquely female challenges — from menopause to childbirth to breastfeeding — Mulvaney isn't the place to look for answers here. Now, Democrats like to claim that they have a monopoly on protecting women and girls. 