LAURA INGRAHAM: Conflicted judges who partner with politically motivated prosecutors are menaces

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s priority has been to "nail Donald Trump" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: We're never going to know just how much this Trump trial cost the taxpayers of New York, but it has to be — I don't know — in the tens of millions of dollars? And for every hour spent on this was one hour less spent on prosecuting real criminals still terrorizing the city.

Not that it has ever been Alvin Bragg's priority — we know that. He's on the side of the criminals. His sole focus has been to nail Donald Trump . No matter what it took, no matter how he had to contort the law, no matter how much he compromised his own credibility.

...

The only thing that this trial has proven beyond a reasonable doubt is that conflicted judges who partner with politically motivated prosecutors are a menace. They're perverters of the rule of law.

