Larry Hogan: Trump is not the GOP's 'strongest nominee' to win in 2024

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed whether he would consider running for President in 2024 and Donald Trump's chances at re-election on "Your World."

LARRY HOGAN: I'm certainly giving it very serious consideration. We've been really successful 30 miles outside of Washington, where everything appears to be broken and nothing but divisiveness and dysfunction. I'm in one of the bluest states in the country with a 70% progressive legislature, and I got them to cut taxes eight years in a row by $4.8 billion. And I had the biggest economic turnaround in America.

TRUMP APPEARS TO TAKE AIM AT POTENTIAL 2024 GOP RIVALS, SAYS HE DOESN'T HAVE MUCH ‘COMPETITION’

I don't think he [Donald Trump] is going to be the nominee. But, you know, look, I'm not one of the folks that focused my time just attacking the president. I just was one of the few Republicans that was willing to stand up and say when I disagreed. And I did that, you know, on a number of different issues. But there are a lot of his policies I supported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I just don't think he happens to be our strongest nominee to win the election in November. I mean, we've lost three elections in a row. We lost the White House. We've got to figure out a candidate that can appeal to a broader audience of people and that can win over swing voters.