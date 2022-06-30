Expand / Collapse search
Lara Trump rips Dems after VP Harris backtracks on Biden's 2024 commitment: We see the 'writing on the wall'

VP Harris walked back remarks saying Biden will seek reelection in 2024

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed the Biden administration for pushing "far-left" policies, stressing that we'll resultantly see a "red wave" in the 2022 midterm elections. Trump joined "Fox & Friends," Thursday, to discuss the state of the Democratic Party ahead of the midterms after Vice President Harris walked back her remarks vowing Biden would seek reelection in 2024. 

BIDEN ‘RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION' IN 2024, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

LARA TRUMP: I think for the Democrats, they're in a really bad spot. They have followed all these policies of the far left in their party, and it isn't working. So headed towards the midterms, man, I think they're just kind of… jumping in the deep end. They're holding their nose and holding their breath and just hoping something good happens, but I think we all see the writing on the wall. We know it's going to be a red wave, and I don't really think they have a lot of great prospects if it's not Joe and Kamala. 

