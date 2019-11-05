Lara Trump dismisses recent polling, says Trump supporters 'scared' to voice support for president

Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Lara Trump said that Democrats can't "compete" against President Trump, following a Kentucky rally Monday.

"Look at his rally. How can you compete against that? They can't do it," Trump said on "The Ingraham Angle." "So they're trying to throw impeachment at him."

TRUMP ISN'T ON THE BALLOT, BUT HE'S FRONT-AND-CENTER IN KEY UPCOMING STATE ELECTIONS

The president's daughter-in-law said they are welcoming impeachment, saying it's actually boosting the president's supporters.

"But at the Trump campaign, we're welcoming that because internally we've actually seen the numbers for President Trump go up, thanks to Nancy Pelosi calling for impeachment, three points since she called for this impeachment nonsense," Trump said. "Voters aren't buying it."

Overall, 42 percent of voters approve of Trump’s job performance and 57 percent disapprove, according to the latest Fox News poll. That’s little changed since early October.

"So when it comes to this president, I think even more so now than in 2016. People are scared to voice their support for Donald Trump," Larqa Trump said. "They're scared to post on social media. They're scared to wear a hat or a shirt supporting him out there. They're also scared to talk to pollsters and they're not being honest with them. So to us, those numbers don't mean a whole lot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump made the case that the president has more supporters than the polling shows, citing the rally.

"Whenever we go out across this country ... we see the love that this president receives, like you saw at that rally tonight," Trump said. "People love this president, even in the liberal bastion of Manhattan."

Fox News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.