Lara Logan: Why the media is 'not doing a good job' covering violent protesters

News outlets covering the violence at protests are just producing Antifa propaganda, said Fox Nation host Lara Logan on Tuesday, emphasizing the lack of attention to a brutal attack in Portland, Ore., Sunday night.

“I spoke to the journalist Drew Hernandez who actually filmed that video, who was there throughout the entire attack and he was available to talk to any journalist who wanted to know what really happened,” Logan told “Fox & Friends.”

“When you look at the reporting, those people who have covered it, really haven’t done a good job. They haven’t bothered to dig very far, they don’t have the faintest idea what actually took place, and what they keep doing is reproducing Antifa’s talking points."

The host of Fox Nation's "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" said that Antifa uses "disinformation tactics" to cover up their crimes.

MAN WHO FILMED PORTLAND ASSAULT VIDEO SAYS IT WAS A ‘RANDOM’ ATTACK

Hernandez said the city now feels like a "Third World country."

He told Fox News the man was possibly defending a transgender woman being beaten and robbed by Black Lives Matter protesters when the mob turned their attention to him and his female companion. He got into the truck and drove away as he and the woman were being attacked, Hernandez said.

"I think he just felt extremely threatened," Hernandez told Fox News’ Dan Springer. "They chased him... until he finally crashed. When they finally caught up to him, they went nuts.

"This was violent, extremely violent," he said. "Sometimes I forget I'm walking the streets of an American city in the Northwest. Sometimes it feels like you're walking in a Third World country."

Logan said that Hernandez described the victim of mob violence as a “Good Samaritan" who was not trying to confront the protesters.

“He was hanging out in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store with another woman and that it was only that he saw a transgender woman on the street being attacked by these people and being robbed and she was sobbing and surrounded and beaten down that he intervened," she said, adding that an African American was also arguing with the protesters before the attack

"The journalist and other eyewitnesses say they did not hear him say anything racist. In fact, all they heard him pleading was that he did not want to hurt anybody. That when he intervened to save this transgender woman, that was when he was attacked.”

