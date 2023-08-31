KJP dinged for insisting Biden has done more 'than anybody else' to secure border: 'Gaslight Award of 2023'

Social media users couldn’t believe White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre when she claimed on Thursday that President Biden has done "more to secure the border" than anybody else.

Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden’s immigration policies after it was reported that he did not meet with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul regarding the migrant crisis in her state. He has also not appeared to respond to growing Democrat criticism and requests to better secure the border to lessen the flow of migrants.

"Look, the president has done what he can from here, from the federal government, from the White House to put forth and manage our border in a safe and humane way to respect the dignity of every human, as he says all the time, and making sure that our communities are safe, and you have seen him do that," Jean-Pierre said.

She later said: "The president has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else. He really has. June saw the single largest month-to-month drop in unlawful border crossing because of the policies this president put in place."

AOC SKEWERS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION POLICIES: HIS ‘WEAKEST ISSUE’

Her claim that Biden has done "more than anybody else" to deal with illegal immigration was mocked and criticized by users of X, formerly known as Twitter.

"OMG. This one wins the Gaslight Award of 2023," New York Post columnist Miranda Devine joked.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson wrote, "Same woman says Biden is so energetic and busy that she struggles to keep up with him, so this sort of brazen gaslighting is kinda her schtick."

"Give me a break. A record amount of fentanyl has flooded across the border, there have been 7.2 million illegal border crossings and 1.4 million ‘gotaways,’" conservative commentator Steve Guest said.

Daily Signal senior news producer Virginia Allen wrote: "FACT CHECK: Since President Biden took office, more than 6.9 million illegal aliens have been encountered at America’s border, according to CBP. That does not include an unknown number of gotaways."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller commented: "Every journalist under the sun knows this isn't true. They have no idea how to handle this and cover for her or this admin on this. She gets up and says this, and right now in Blue States they are screaming about migration emergencies. She still gets away with it."

"You've got to be kidding me. The president has done more to IGNORE the border than anybody else," said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, KAMALA HARRIS RIPPED FOR SAYING BORDER ‘SECURE:’ ‘DISRESPECTFUL TO EVERYONE WITH A BRAIN’

Jean-Pierre has frequently claimed that Biden has worked to make the border "secure."

"What Americans should know is that the president has done the work to deal with what we're seeing at the border since day one," she told reporters in December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jean-Pierre also said at the time: "We continue to see political stunts from many Republicans out there and that's not how we're going to fix this issue. They want to secure the border, we've been doing that work on our own, and we're asking them to, 'Hey, you know what? There's an immigration reform plan that the president put out on the first day, they should work with us and do this in a bipartisan way.'"

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.