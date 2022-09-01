Kevin McCarthy slams Biden's 'MAGA' rhetoric on 'Fox & Friends': 'He doesn't understand the soul of America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., criticized President Biden and the White House for comparing MAGA Republicans to "semi-fascists" and pushing the narrative that millions of Americans are a "threat to democracy." On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, McCarthy argued Biden's attempts to vilify law-abiding Americans who want a "stronger, safer" nation show he "doesn't understand the soul of America."

BIDEN ADMIN HIT FOR CALLING MAGA REPUBLICANS ‘EXTREMIST THREAT’ TO DEMOCRACY: ‘DEHUMANIZING RHETORIC’

KEVIN MCCARTHY: He's trying to distract from his disasters that he's created in this country. The problem with Joe Biden is he does not understand the soul of America. The tens of millions of hardworking, law-abiding citizens that he vilifies, that simply want to have a say in their kids' education, to go to a school board meeting, want a gasoline price that they can afford, no longer want inflation to continue to rise, afraid to go out in the streets, to be safe again. They want a stronger, safer, more prosperous America. And all he does is vilify them to distract from the disasters and no plan that he has to save America from where we are today.

